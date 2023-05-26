DIASPORAWORLD

13 Indians found guilty of money laundering, tax evasion in UAE

NewsWire
0
0

Thirteen Indian nationals, including seven companies owned by them, have been convicted of money laundering and tax evasion by the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court, a media report said.

The court found them guilty of laundering Dh510 million involving unlicensed provision of credit facilities through points of sale (POS), the Khaleej Times reported last week.

Four of the Indians were sentenced to jail terms ranging from five to 10 years, followed by deportation, and the court ordered them to pay fines ranging from Dh5 million to Dh10 million.

The seven companies involved in the crime were each fined Dh10 million.

According to investigations, the Indians had set up a “criminal organisation” and used the headquarters of a travel agency to carry out unlicensed economic activities through which they had reportedly gained over half a billion dirhams.

They would pay customers in cash and then use their credit cards to make fake purchases through their companies’ POS, the Khaleej Times reported.

In some cases, they would also assist customers settle credit card debts by depositing cash into their accounts, making another fraudulent POS transaction, and then deducting an interest amount.

According to bank transaction reports and financial analysis statements issued by the Financial Information Unit (FIU), an unusually high volume of cash flow into and out of the bank accounts of the defendants and their companies was noticed in a short period of time.

In December last year, six companies were fined Dh3.2 million for breaching anti-money laundering laws.

20230526-165605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian diaspora to unfurl biggest tricolour at Times Square in NYC

    Drunk Indian-American woman driver charged for injuring 5 in car crash

    Vigil held for 9 year-old Indian-American boy allegedly slain by father

    British Sikh MP gets threatening email saying ‘watch your back’