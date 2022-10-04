The Indian Embassies in Myanmar and Thailand have rescued 13 Indian IT professionals who were taken to a remote area in Myawaddy, Myanmar, under the pretext of providing IT jobs.

According to sources, all the 13 persons are from Tamil Nadu and they have now reached New Delhi.

It may be noted that some fraudulent IT companies engaged in digital scamming and crypto frauds ‘recruited’ Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and some other states using sub-agents.

The Ministry of External External had recently said in a release, “The workers are lured with social media advertisements of highly lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand. These workers are then illegally taken to the Myawaddy area of Myanmar, which is difficult to access due to the local security situation.”

The Indian Embassies in Mynamar and Thailand had earlier rescued 32 Indians from the Myawaddy region.

