INDIA

13 killed in K’taka due to heavy rain

NewsWire
0
0

At least 13 people have died due to heavy rain in Karnataka, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more downpours in the state on Friday and Saturday.

Besides the casualties, the rain has also also lead to heavy loss of crops and livestock.

As per official data, 28 cattle have died, 3,309 houses damaged, and 6,279 hectares of crops have been destroyed since October 1.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru will receive average to heavy rain on Friday.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for the coastal districts, as well as the north and south interior parts of the state.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballary, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts will witness heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked District Collectors to visit the rain affected areas and take up relief measures.

20221014-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt will take action to bring down accidents by 50 pc...

    K’taka BJP, Cong leaders competing in Goa power race

    Her life and death in hospital is part of Kashmir’s ever...

    Andhra court directs BJP leader to pay Rs 1 cr compensation