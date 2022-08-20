SOUTH ASIAWORLD

13 killed in rain-related roof collapse incidents in Pakistan

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured in several rain-related incidents of roof collapse in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province during the last 24 hours, local media reported.

Five people, including three children, were killed in a suburban village in Khairpur district of the province after the roof of their house collapsed due to incessant rains, local media reported on Saturday.

Another eight people were killed and five others injured in separate roof collapse incidents in Larkana district of Sindh due to heavy monsoon rains, according to local media reports.

Rescue service told the media that rescue operations had been very difficult due to heavy monsoon rains, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 692 people have died and 1,146 others got injured in rain-related incidents across the country since the monsoon rains started in mid-June, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

