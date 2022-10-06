SOUTH ASIAWORLD

13 killed in road accident in Pakistan (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Thirteen people were killed and 12 others injured in a road crash in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Thursday, local reports said.

The accident happened in Sehwan district of the province when a passenger van hit a truck coming from the opposite direction, the report added.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where several of them are said to be in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

The van was on its way to the southern port city of Karachi from the country’s east Punjab province when it met the accident, said the reports.

The deceased include both the van and the truck driver, three women, and two kids, the report added.

20221006-164003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Economic, political crises puts Pakistani rupee under pressure as it breaches...

    TTP chief says Pakistan side in talks being led by Peshawar...

    IS’ India & global offshoots turn important post Iraq & Syria...

    No formal notification yet on asset freeze: Afghan central bank