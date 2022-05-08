INDIA

13 militants surrender in Assam, lay down arms

Thirteen militants belonging to the outlawed All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) on Sunday surrendered at the Bokajan police station in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

A defence spokesman said that the AANLA militants deposited many sophisticated arms, including four AK rifles, five pistols and assorted live ammunition.

An official statement said that with an aim to promote peace and harmony in the region, the security forces of Spear Corps have always endeavoured to mainstream the misguided youth who have taken up the path of insurgency.

Families of the surrendered extremists also expressed their gratitude to the security forces for bringing back their loved ones.

Many other militants of different outfits in Karbi Anglong district have surrendered in recent times and deposited a large cache of arms and ammunition.

