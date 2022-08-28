At least 15 people are reported missing after a tractor trolley, carrying around 25-30 farmers, fell into Garra river in Hardoi district.

Nearly 13 farmers swam to safety in the incident which took place on Saturday evening.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were pressed into the rescue operation which is still on.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration and police officials to carry out rescue operations. He directed that all facilities be provided to the injured, as well as prayed for their speedy recovery.

Hardoi District Magistrate, Avinash Kumar, said that the survivors had informed about the identities of six people who were present with them. He said the actual number of missing people could be known only after confirming with other villagers.

Hardoi Additional District Magistrate Vandana Trivedi said that the incident took place at Nizampur Bridge, when the speeding tractor trolley fell into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge. She said the tractor trolley lost control after its left front wheel came off. The tractor and trolley separated while falling into the river. She said the tractor had been found while the trolley could not be found.

The police said the farmers of Begrajpur village on Pali-Shahbad road were returning from Kisan Mandi at Hardoi district headquarters after selling cucumber when the incident took place.

The police said the water level in the river is high which is causing difficulty in carrying out rescue operations.

