13 more countries now qualify for visa-free travel to Canada

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser announced the addition of 13 countries to the electronic travel authorization (eTA) program. Travellers from these countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa can now apply for an eTA instead of a visa when travelling to Canada by air.

Effective today, eligible travellers from these countries can benefit from the program:

· Antigua and Barbuda
· Argentina
· Costa Rica
· Morocco
· Panama
· Philippines
· St. Kitts and Nevis
· St. Lucia
· St. Vincent and the Grenadines
· Seychelles
· Thailand
· Trinidad and Tobago
· Uruguay

“This exciting development means that more individuals from around the world can now embark on unforgettable adventures, explore our diverse landscapes, reunite with family and friends, and immerse themselves in our vibrant culture without the hurdle of visa requirements,” Fraser said.

“This expansion not only enhances convenience for travellers, it will also increase travel, tourism and economic benefits, as well as strengthen global bonds with these 13 countries,” he added.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says this decision will also divert thousands of applications from Canada’s visa caseload, allowing us to process visa applications more efficiently, which will benefit all visa applicants.

Individuals who already have a valid visa can continue to use it to travel to Canada. Those who are not eligible for an eTA, or who are travelling to Canada by means other than air (for example, by car, bus, train and boat—including by cruise ship), will still need a visitor visa.

Travellers can visit Canada.ca/eTA to find out whether they’re eligible for an eTA and how to apply for one.

