SPORTSFOOTBALL

13 new Covid-19 cases reported, says Premier League

By NewsWire
0
7

The Premier League on Tuesday confirmed that 13 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in different clubs.

“The Premier League can confirm that between Monday 21 February and Sunday 27 February, 3,016 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 13 new positive tests,” the League said.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis,” the statement said.

Throughout the pandemic, the Premier League has adapted its guidance in response to the wider public health situation. The guidance was last updated in December in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“The League’s postponement rules and guidance are designed to protect the wellbeing of players and staff, while maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition and the quality of squads playing League matches,” League said.

The premier league also recommended that fans bring a face covering with them and wear it while indoors or in crowded areas, including on public transport if this is how you travel to matches.

20220301-174803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.