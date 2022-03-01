13 new Covid-19 cases reported, says Premier League

The Premier League on Tuesday confirmed that 13 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in different clubs.

“The Premier League can confirm that between Monday 21 February and Sunday 27 February, 3,016 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 13 new positive tests,” the League said.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis,” the statement said.

Throughout the pandemic, the Premier League has adapted its guidance in response to the wider public health situation. The guidance was last updated in December in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“The League’s postponement rules and guidance are designed to protect the wellbeing of players and staff, while maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition and the quality of squads playing League matches,” League said.

The premier league also recommended that fans bring a face covering with them and wear it while indoors or in crowded areas, including on public transport if this is how you travel to matches.

