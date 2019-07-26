’13 Reasons Why’ to end with fourth season

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) The popular young-adult drama “13 Reasons Why” will wrap up its story with fourth season.

The show has been renewed for season four at Netflix, which will also be the show’s final season, reports “variety.com”.

The announcement came on the same day the streaming service unveiled the trailer for the show’s third season, which will premiere on August 23 and will consist of 13 episodes.

The fourth season is currently in production and will feature the cast’s graduation from Liberty High.

“13 Reasons Why”, based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel, tells the story of a high school student who finds out why his friend killed herself through a box of cassette tapes she recorded before her death. It has evolved by putting spotlight on bigger issues like bullying, rape, sexual assault and school shooting.

The third season picks up eight months after the previous season concluded and revolves around the mysterious death of a teen character named Bryce Walker.

The show stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker and Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen.

