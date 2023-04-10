At least 13 traders were killed and another two injured after a truck ferrying them from an auction plunged into a river in Ruvuma region in southern Tanzania, the police said on Monday.

Marco Chilya, the Ruvuma regional police commander, said the incident occurred at 9 p.m. local time on Sunday when the truck ferrying the traders overturned before it plunged into Njoka River as it attempted to climb a steep hill, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The traders were on their way from an auction of various goods at Ndongosi village to Namatuhi village in Songea district,” Chilya told a news conference.

He said the police are investigating to establish the cause of the accident.

“Apart from ferrying the traders, the truck was overloaded with various goods which the traders had bought from the auction,” he said.

