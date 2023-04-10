WORLD

13 traders killed as truck plunges into river in Tanzania

NewsWire
0
0

At least 13 traders were killed and another two injured after a truck ferrying them from an auction plunged into a river in Ruvuma region in southern Tanzania, the police said on Monday.

Marco Chilya, the Ruvuma regional police commander, said the incident occurred at 9 p.m. local time on Sunday when the truck ferrying the traders overturned before it plunged into Njoka River as it attempted to climb a steep hill, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The traders were on their way from an auction of various goods at Ndongosi village to Namatuhi village in Songea district,” Chilya told a news conference.

He said the police are investigating to establish the cause of the accident.

“Apart from ferrying the traders, the truck was overloaded with various goods which the traders had bought from the auction,” he said.

20230410-220004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thailand readies to reopen Phuket on Thursday

    10 held for vandalising Hindu temples in Bangladesh’s Khulna

    Peru earn World Cup playoff spot as Colombia fall short

    US running out of time to limit dangerous Covid surge: Fauci