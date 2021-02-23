As many as 13 employees of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Vijayawada Durga Temple) were suspended on Tuesday for indulging in irregularities.

The suspension order is a consequence of an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) report, which detailed huge irregularities in the temple lands, shop leases, annadanam (food service), sale of temple visit tickets and the deity’s sarees among others.

“We have suspended 13 employees. They have committed mistakes. Our commissioner has instructed the action,” Durga Temple executive officer M. Suresh told IANS.

Acting on Commissioner Arjun Rao’s directives, Suresh suspended them earlier in the day.

The suspended employees include five superintendent level employees as well. Superintendents of the mentioned departments are among those suspended.

Located on a hill near the banks of Krishna river, the Kanadurga temple is a popular pilgrimage in the Telugu states.

–IANS

sth/in