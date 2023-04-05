INDIA

13-year-old boy killed in road accident in Delhi

A 13-year-old boy has been killed while his uncle sustained injuries after the scooty they were riding was hit by a cluster bus here near the Azadpur flyover, the police said on Wednesday.

A police officer said both were rushed to a hospital after the accident.

“The boy was declared brought dead while his uncle Arjun (34), a resident of Bharola village, sustained injuries. The boy died due to severe head injury,” he said.

The accident took place when Arjun was going to drop his nephew to school in Shalimar Bagh. The police said the cluster bus hit the scooty from behind, following which the bus driver fled.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. We have identified the vehicle and efforts are being made to nab the accused at the earliest,” the police officer said.

