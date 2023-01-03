INDIA

13-year-old raped by minor in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A 13-year-old girl, who was returning home from a jagran, was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy, here.

The incident occurred on Monday and an FIR has been registered.

The boy has been arrested and sent to a juvenile home, police said.

The survivor, a class 7 student, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment and medical examination.

According to the girl’s uncle, he found his niece lying unconscious in a cane field when he started searching for her.

He also said that he saw the accused running away and alerted the locals who caught him.

SHO Bisauli Sanjeev Shukla said, “The minor was produced before the juvenile court and he has been sent to juvenile home. The survivor’s statement will be recorded in the court after her medico-legal examination report is available.”

