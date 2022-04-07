The 11th edition of the DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022 saw 13-year-old Riya Jadon walking away with the title score of 232 (78, 80, 74) in a closely-contested final with her older sister Lavanya (age 15) snapping at her heels at a score of 234 (76, 79, 79).

Riya also won the Junior Girls Trophy. Over a hundred women golfers took part in this year’s tournament, which resumed at the Delhi Golf Club after a two-year hiatus.

Usha International vice-president Anju Munjal, who was present during the presentation ceremony, said, “As part of our ethos of promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, Usha is proud to have supported golf platforms that have paved the way for juniors and amateurs as champions in the making. Today, many are now ‘professional’ lady golfers, and we are delighted that some of them are here with us today.”

20220407-182710