13 youths arrested for creating ruckus on Delhi-Meerut road

Thirteen youths were arrested for creating ruckus and disturbing traffic on the Delhi-Meerut road and the police have also seized two vehicles in connection.

In a statement on Tuesday, Modinagar ACP Ritesh Tripathi said that police teams were sent to the spot after receiving information of the incident.

Tripathi added that the police had to chase the accused persons before arresting them.

All the arrested youths are residents of Bulandshahr and were in the area to attend a wedding in Modinagar.

A video of the act went viral on social media.

Tripathi apprised that the arrested were issued challans under sections of breach of peace and traffic obstruction.

