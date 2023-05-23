INDIA

13-yr-old girl dies of electrocution in K’taka

A 13-year-old girl died after receiving an electric shock from a high-tension power transmission cable while playing at her residence here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Madhura More, a resident of Machche village. According to police, she got electrocuted from the high-tension wire installed just opposite to her residence. While playing she accidentally touched it.

Authorities of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) are claiming that they had served a notice to the girl’s father not to build the house on the site. But, the family ignored the notice and warning of danger.

The Belagavi Rural police visited the spot and taken up investigation. The body was handed over to the parents after post-mortem.

20230523-162002

