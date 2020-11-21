Canindia News

1,306 fined for not wearing masks in Delhi

by 0

Intensifying vigil in markets and public places, the Delhi Police issued 1,306 challans on Saturday for not wearing masks taking the total figure of challans to 5,01,328.

Most of the challans have been issued for not wearing mask followed by fine for violating social distancing norms whereas 3,378 challans were issued for spitting at public places, according to the Delhi Police data.

A total of 5,40,580 challans have been issued for violations of various Covid guidelines.

The Delhi police is also recording the violation to eliminate any dispute or claim by the offender later. Major emphasis is being kept on busy markets like Sadar Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar etc. which attarct heavy footfall.

However, according to a senior police officer, challans worth Rs 500 were issue the most on Saturday.

The Delhi government on Thursday decided to increase the fine for not wearing masks in public areas from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

