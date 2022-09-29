WORLD

133 injured in protests as Iraq’s Parliament reconvenes

NewsWire
0
0

At least 122 security members and 11 protesters were injured in clashes as the Iraqi Parliament reconvened after nearly two months of suspension amid a political deadlock.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said the clashes erupted in the afternoon after hundreds of protesters, most of them supporters of the Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, rallied in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, before they managed to remove concrete blocks to cross to the nearby al-Jumhouriyah Bridge in an attempt to make their way to the fortified Green Zone, which houses Parliament, other government buildings and foreign missions.

The clashes came as Parliament held a session, during which 222 lawmakers voted against the resignation of Mohammed al-Halbousi from his post as Speaker, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the session, three rockets landed at about 3.30 p.m. in the Green Zone, injuring seven people, the JOC said in its statement.

Yahia Rasoul, spokesman of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, said that one of the three rockets landed in front of the Parliament building, damaging nearby vehicles and buildings.

Wednesday’s development took place after Parliament had suspended its sessions on July 30 after thousands of al-Sadr’s supporters started an open sit-in in the building premises.

In the recent past, the continued disputes among the Shia parties have hampered the formation of a new Iraqi government, making it unable to elect a new President by a two-thirds majority of the 329-seat Parliament.

20220929-092203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three killed in Boko Haram raid in Cameroon

    Building collapse in Kampala kills 3, dozens trapped

    Strike in Belgium hits public transport, services

    Instagram, TikTok eating into Google’s core services, suggests top executive