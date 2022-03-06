INDIA

133 more Telugu students from Ukraine return home

By NewsWire
0
0

As many as 133 more Telugu students who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine returned home on Sunday.

Of them, 105 students were from Telangana. They arrived in Delhi from various neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

The students were brought to Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, where the state government officials made food and other arrangements for them. Telangana Resident Commissioner Dr Gaurav Uppal received and interacted with the students at Telangana Bhavan.

With the latest batch, the number of Telangana students who were evacuated from Ukraine rose to 595. Officials said 109 students had returned home on Saturday.

A batch of 28 students of Andhra Pradesh also landed in Mumbai on Sunday. With this the number of students from the state, who returned home so far, has gone up to 457.

Officials said they made arrangements for the travel of students arriving in Mumbai and Delhi to different airports like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Bangalore as per their choice and from there to travel by buses or trains to their hometowns.

The evacuation had started on February 26. The students from both the Telugu states have arrived by flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. The flights had taken off from Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Rzeszow (Poland), Kocise (Slovakia) and Suceava (Romania).

20220306-152405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.