Water pipes measuring 1,350 km in length are being laid in Riyadh to to irrigate 7.5 million trees in the Saudi Arabian capital, as part of a major program to green residential neighborhoods in the city.

The water pipes, if put into operation, will carry 1.7 million cubic meters of water on a daily basis, using the latest technologies such as the remote control and monitoring of the water flows, Xinhua news agency quoted a state media report as saying.

All the water used will be 100 per cent treated to meet the program’s commitment to using renewable resources, the report added.

Riyadh aims to increase its green coverage to 9.1 pe rcent and the per capita share of green spaces by 15 times to 28 square meters.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia plans to plant 10 billion trees across the kingdom for the decades to come.

