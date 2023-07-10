INDIA

1,350-km water pipes being laid in Riyadh to irrigate 7.5 mn trees

NewsWire
0
0

Water pipes measuring 1,350 km in length are being laid in Riyadh to to irrigate 7.5 million trees in the Saudi Arabian capital, as part of a major program to green residential neighborhoods in the city.

The water pipes, if put into operation, will carry 1.7 million cubic meters of water on a daily basis, using the latest technologies such as the remote control and monitoring of the water flows, Xinhua news agency quoted a state media report as saying.

All the water used will be 100 per cent treated to meet the program’s commitment to using renewable resources, the report added.

Riyadh aims to increase its green coverage to 9.1 pe rcent and the per capita share of green spaces by 15 times to 28 square meters.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia plans to plant 10 billion trees across the kingdom for the decades to come.

2023071036732

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    44 Joint Secretary level officers transferred/repatriated

    We support UCC but not manner of implementation: Mayawati

    Massive rainfall in Odisha, alert for Chhattisgarh, MP too

    UP: FIR against officials after 2 women die in fire