Scores of devotees of Lord Bhairavnath thronged the Ujjain temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Bhairav Ashtami on Thursday.

The main prayer was held following traditional rituals with decorations using four quintals of flowers and a procession of Lord Bhairavnath in the city amid chanting of ‘slokas’ by the temple priests.

Maintaining the tradition of Kal Bhairav temple since ancient times, at least 1,351 types of bhog, including liquor, cigarette and weed, were offered to Lord Bhairavnath.

The items offered included 390 types of incense sticks, 180 types of face masks, 75 types of dry fruits, 64 varieties of chocolate, 60 types of Gujarati namkeen, 60 packets of cigarettes, 56 types of snacks, 55 types of sweets, 45 varieties of biscuits, 40 types of liquor (rum, whiskey, tequila, vodka, beer and champagne), ‘chillum’, cannabis, 40 types of bakery items and 30 types of Gajak, 28 types of soft drinks, and 28 varieties of fruits.

Dharmendra Chaturvedi, a temple priest, said that the celebration of ‘Ashtami’ had started on Wednesday morning and concluded with prasad distribution after ‘maha aarti’ on Thursday night.

20221118-222204