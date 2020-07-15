138 new COVID-19 deaths take UK death toll to 44,968

London, July 15 (IANS) Another 138 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Monday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,968, the British Department of Health and Social Care said.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, 291,373 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 398, according to the department.

Wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets in England is to become mandatory from July 24, the British government announced on Tuesday.

Those who fail to comply with the new rules will face a fine of up to 100 pounds (about US $125).

–IANS

rt/