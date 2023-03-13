A total of 139 incidents of unruly behaviour were reported to aviation regulator DGCA by various airlines in the last two years, the Parliament was told on Monday.

“In the last two years since 2021 including current year, a total of 139 incidents of unruly behaviour were reported to the DGCA by various airlines. No gender-wise classification of incidents is maintained by the DGCA,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen V.K.Singh (retd) told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

On a question whether the government is considering framing new guidelines for air flights for the citizens, so that human rights abuses and disputes between passengers and airlines can be prevented, the reply said, ‘No’.

“However, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the civil aviation safety regulator, has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, Part VI titled “Handling of unruly/disruptive passengers” in order to ensure safety of the aircraft/persons/property on board and maintain good order and discipline on board the aircraft,” it added.

20230313-175802