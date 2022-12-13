INDIALIFESTYLE

13th century stone with trident inscribed unearthed in TN

NewsWire
0
0

A stone with an inscribed trident and Pandya period inscriptions was unearthed in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Archaeologists and historians said that the trident, found in Oriyur Keezha Kudiyiruppu village, could be of the 13th century AD.

The two-feet-high and one-and-half-feet wide granite stone has a trident symbol inscribed on one side and ten lines on the other side.

Historian and Ramanathapuram Archeological Research Foundation President, Rajaguru, after a detailed examination of the stone engraving, told media persons that it was customary to plant trident engraved stones on the boundary of land donated to Shiva temples.

He, however, said that such tridents were commons during the Sethupathi period but not during the Pandya period and that this was the first time that a trident inscription stone during the Pandya period was unearthed in Tamil Nadu.

Rajaguru also said that the Shiva temple that’s been mentioned in the inscription was at Thirupunavasal in the state’s Pudukottai district.

The Archaeological Survey of India and the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department have been engaged in excavations and at Keezhadi and in Tiruvannamalai areas of Tamil Nadu .

20221213-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Major administrative reshuffle in UP, 16 IAS officers transferred

    NewSpace India to transfer ISRO’s Optical Imaging System of Paras Defence

    5,824 drug smugglers arrested in one month: Punjab Police

    Stretching the limits to pave an all-weather road in Maoist-hit Chhattisgarh