13th Pan Arab Games set to open in Algeria

NewsWire
The 13th edition of the Pan Arab Games is due to open on Wednesday and will run until July 15, with all 22 Arab League member countries participating across 20 different sporting disciplines.

The games will be hosted by five cities in Algeria, namely Algiers, Oran, Constantine, Annaba and Tipaza, reports Xinhua.

Capital city Algiers will play a central role as it hosts the grand opening and closing ceremonies at the July 5th Stadium.

The Pan Arab Games serve as a platform for Arab athletes to showcase their talents and compete at the highest level of regional sporting competition.

Athletes will compete in events such as athletics, football, basketball, swimming and tennis.

In addition to fostering friendly competition among participating nations, the Games also aim to promote cultural exchange and unity, in accordance with the values enshrined in the Chart of the Games.

The Independence and Youth Day in Algeria coincides with the beginning of the Games, as authorities aim to celebrate this national event with guests.

