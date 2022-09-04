INDIALIFESTYLE

14.5% increase in school enrolment in J&K in 2021-22: L-G

NewsWire
0
0

As a part of the National Education Policy (NEP), a new enrolment drive to bring the children to schools under ‘Aao School Chalein Campaign’ witnessed 14.5 per cent increase in the enrolment in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

“A total of 1,65,000 students have been enrolled in various schools of J&K union territory. Under the unique initiative of the School Education Department, TALAASH Survey was launched. Through this initiative, 20 lakh children have been surveyed and out of which, 93,508 students have been found out of schools or never enrolled.

“Mainstreaming of out-of-school children has been initiated in the appropriate age schools. We are committed to provide education with a value system to all meritorious students,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt. Governor said that the focus is also laid on vulnerable segments for enrolment of students in pre-primary classes and primary classes which includes nomadic children, children of far-flung areas, girls and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

He said at least 100 best teachers, lecturers of Jammu and Kashmir are being sent outside the union territory for training this year, who shall act as master trainers, mentor teachers, and will work to improve the cognitive skill of the mapped children.

“For capacity building of teachers, a student mentorship programme, Student & Teacher Engagement for Educational Reinforcement (STEER) has been launched in the UT which focuses on student performance in academics and to strengthen the learning outcome,” the Lt. Governor added.

20220904-233605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung India R&D team turns smartphone into a DSLR with ‘Expert...

    Cash, drugs, gold worth Rs 64.82 cr seized in poll-bound Assam

    Playing a mother comes naturally to me: Actor Smita Bansal

    Public sector banks have Rs 16,597 cr of unclaimed deposits