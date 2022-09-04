As a part of the National Education Policy (NEP), a new enrolment drive to bring the children to schools under ‘Aao School Chalein Campaign’ witnessed 14.5 per cent increase in the enrolment in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

“A total of 1,65,000 students have been enrolled in various schools of J&K union territory. Under the unique initiative of the School Education Department, TALAASH Survey was launched. Through this initiative, 20 lakh children have been surveyed and out of which, 93,508 students have been found out of schools or never enrolled.

“Mainstreaming of out-of-school children has been initiated in the appropriate age schools. We are committed to provide education with a value system to all meritorious students,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt. Governor said that the focus is also laid on vulnerable segments for enrolment of students in pre-primary classes and primary classes which includes nomadic children, children of far-flung areas, girls and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

He said at least 100 best teachers, lecturers of Jammu and Kashmir are being sent outside the union territory for training this year, who shall act as master trainers, mentor teachers, and will work to improve the cognitive skill of the mapped children.

“For capacity building of teachers, a student mentorship programme, Student & Teacher Engagement for Educational Reinforcement (STEER) has been launched in the UT which focuses on student performance in academics and to strengthen the learning outcome,” the Lt. Governor added.

