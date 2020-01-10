14 cars gutted in fire in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) A fire broke out in 14 cars parked in an open ground opposite Vivek Vihar police station behind Ginger hotel here on Wednesday night, according to a Delhi fire officer.

No casualties have been reported and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze, the chief fire officer said.

The cause of the incident is still to be investigated.

The old cars were kept for sale-purchase purpose, the officer said.

According to the police, a dealer who is into sale-purchase business of old cars, had parked his cars in the open ground. He is yet to be identified by the police.

