INDIA

14 cows killed in Telangana road accident

NewsWire
0
0

Fourteen cows were killed when a private bus rammed a cattle herd in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Addanki-Narketpally highway near Buggabavigudem village.

Six cows were also injured.

The coming to Hyderabad from Chennai hit the cattle herd when it was crossing the road.

The owner of the cattle alleged that the bus driver’s negligence led to the accident and that the vehicle was moving at a very high speed.

The farmer said he moved aside to save himself.

There were no reports of any injuries to bus passengers.

The farmer has suffered a loss of Rs 7 lakhs.

On a complaint by the farmer, police registered a case and took up investigation.

20230321-144601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now NDTV founders claim IT Dept should clarify on Adani group’s...

    FIFA World Cup: Senegal open account with thumping 3-1 win over...

    Will take call on reopening primary schools soon: K’taka Minister

    NGT disposes plea on nod against wood-based industries in Punjab