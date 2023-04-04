Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested a total of 14 criminals in the last few days.

Those arrested include three auto-thieves, two snatchers, two gamblers, one woman bootlegger and five in arms act and one proclaimed offender.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer Delhi, Harender Kumar Singh said eight stolen motorcycles, two knives, three cell phones, two country-made pistols and live cartridges were recovered from the arrested individuals.

“In order to control the incidents of street and other crimes in the jurisdiction of the Outer District, the police teams were tasked to develop information about the criminals involved in street and organised crime and to make efforts to nab them. Their efforts led to the arrest of 14 accused,” DCP Singh said.

The police officer said three auto-thieves identified as Sonu, MD Chand and Salman were arrested, and five stolen motorcycles were recovered from them.

The police also arrested a snatcher identified as Sarbir Singh and a proclaimed offender, Pravej Alam.

Jatin, Nikhil, Harish and Praveen were arrested in arms act.

Sahil, involved in snatching, and a wanted bad character, Vijay, were also arrested.

Also, two gamblers — Ram Balak Mandal and Sanjeev, were arrested.

Besides, a woman bootlegger, Sucheta was arrested from whose possession the police recovered illicit liquor.

