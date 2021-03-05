At least 14 people were killed following a major avalanche in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, officials said on Friday.

The avalanche took place in Zarandab village, Raghistan district, on Thursday, reports TOLO News.

A provincial spokesperson said that five more people were wounded.

He said that although the area is under Taliban control, efforts were underway to help those trapped.

In 2017, a series of avalanches that struck villages on the AfghanistanPakistan border between February 4 and 6, 2017, killed more than 100 people.

At least 310 people were killed in deadly avalanches that struck Panjshir province in 2015.

–IANS

ksk/