14 gunmen killed in encounter in Burundi

Bujumbura, Oct 23 (IANS) At least 14 gunmen who had entered the Burundian territory from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) were killed in clashes with security forces in northwestern Burundi, a spokesperson of Burundi’s security ministry said here.

A group of about 18 armed criminals that came from DR Congo on Tuesday dawn was seen in Kayange village, Musigati district, Bubanza province, by village residents who then alerted security forces, said Moise Nkurunziza, deputy-spokesman of the Burundian security ministry at a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security forces killed 14 gunmen and seized 11 guns, said Nkurunziza.

The police didn’t reveal the identity of the attackers, but the Restoration of a Rule of Law, a Burundi’s rebel group reportedly based in DR Congo, has claimed responsibility for the attack on its Twitter account.

–IANS

sdr/