INDIA

14 held for cow slaughter in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

NewsWire
Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Dec 23 Fourteen people of an inter-district gang, allegedly involved in killing and trading of bovine animals, have been arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Seven members of the gang were arrested after an encounter on Thursday night. A policeman has also sustained injuries in the encounter, which took place on the Sarsawan-Sahjani road.

Later, the police unit nabbed seven more, including the watchman of a cow-shelter and recovered illicit country-made pistols, cartridges, sharp knives, and four cows from their possession.

Lakhimpur Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman said, ‘All arrested accused were responsible for the recent slaughter of 15 cows. The carcasses of these cows — which were picked up from a cow-shelter in the district’s Sunsi village — had been recovered from a sugarcane field on December 18.’

The gang allegedly lured the watchman to sell off 15 cows of the shelter home and then slaughtered the bovines during night time.

Later, the meat was carried to other districts. ‘Some of the accused were even involved in similar incidents which took place in 2017,’ said the SP.

The accused have been booked under section 3/5/8 of the prevention of cow slaughter Act.

20221223-091805

