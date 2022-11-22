At least 14 people were killed and 17 others injured after a 5.6-magnitude quake hit Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, officials said.

In addition, hundreds of houses and buildings as well as a bridge were damaged in the quake, which was strongly felt in the country’s capital city Jakarta, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake struck at 1.21 p.m. with the epicentre located at 10 km southwest of the district of Cianjur in West Java province, and a depth of 10 km underground.

One of the hardest-hit areas is the district of Cianjur in the western province, according to the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.

The natural disaster caused massive damages to houses, buildings and infrastructure facilities, said Nena Fatimah, a senior at the weather agency.

“The number of houses and buildings damaged are hundreds. One bridge collapsed,” she told Xinhua.

Assessment of the impact of the quake is still under way, according to Fatimah.

Rescuers have been deployed to the quake-affected area to search and rescue the quake victims, a spokesman of the provincial search and rescue office told Xinhua.

