WORLD

14 killed in Indonesia quake

NewsWire
0
0

At least 14 people were killed and 17 others injured after a 5.6-magnitude quake hit Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, officials said.

In addition, hundreds of houses and buildings as well as a bridge were damaged in the quake, which was strongly felt in the country’s capital city Jakarta, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake struck at 1.21 p.m. with the epicentre located at 10 km southwest of the district of Cianjur in West Java province, and a depth of 10 km underground.

One of the hardest-hit areas is the district of Cianjur in the western province, according to the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.

The natural disaster caused massive damages to houses, buildings and infrastructure facilities, said Nena Fatimah, a senior at the weather agency.

“The number of houses and buildings damaged are hundreds. One bridge collapsed,” she told Xinhua.

Assessment of the impact of the quake is still under way, according to Fatimah.

Rescuers have been deployed to the quake-affected area to search and rescue the quake victims, a spokesman of the provincial search and rescue office told Xinhua.

20221122-063140

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Unauthorised transactions’ drained millions from FTX crypto exchange

    Turkey to apply Montreux Convention to prevent escalation in Russia-Ukraine war

    Security Council condemns M23 attack on UN peacekeepers, Congolese army

    Australia shortens wait for Covid booster vaccines