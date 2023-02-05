WORLD

14 killed in Kenya road accident

NewsWire
Fourteen people were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident along a busy road in Kenya’s Turkana County, police confirmed on Sunday.

Turkana Central Sub-County Police Commander Lemmy Njiru said that the accident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Saturday when a truck driver lost control of the vehicle while avoiding hitting a camel on the Lodwar-Kakuma highway, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The investigation of the accident is underway.

Kenya’s road safety enforcers blame increased road fatalities on speeding and drunk driving.

