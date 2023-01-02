WORLD

14 killed in Mexico prison attack

Ten guards and four inmates died after an attack on a prison in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, authorities said.

On Sunday morning, gunmen in armoured vehicles opened fire against the security personnel of the prison, Xinhua news agency quoted the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office as saying.

Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the prison late Sunday, it said, adding 13 people were injured and 24 inmates fled during the incident.

Local police killed two gunmen in a vehicle, according to the statement.

