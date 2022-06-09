WORLD

14 killed in Peru miners’ clash

At least 14 people were killed in a clash between groups of small-scale gold miners in Peru’s Arequipa department, the local prosecutor’s office said.

Seven bodies were found with gunshot wounds, and seven more were found on Tuesday, while more bodies could be discovered as several people remain missing, Arequipa prosecutor Maria del Rosario Lozada told local media on Wednesday.

The violence broke out June 2 in a disputed area called Huanaquita in the Atico district, Caraveli province, according to local newspaper El Comercio.

Authorities have arrested 31 people in connection with the incident and will run ballistics tests on the firearms and ammunition recovered to determine their role in the event, said Lozada.

The prosecutor’s office is analysing videos and audios of the incident to identify those responsible.

Luis Pacheco, head of the Arequipa police, said traffic remains restricted on the South Pan-American Highway, where local residents blocked the road to demand authorities take action following the clash.

