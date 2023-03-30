WORLD

14 killed in road accident in Kenya

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured in a road accident involving a university bus and 14-seater minibus along a busy highway in Kenya on Thursday, the police said.

Rift Valley regional police commander Tom Odero said the bus was transporting about 30 students who were on their way to participate in sports competitions when the accident took place in Naivasha, about 90 km from Nairobi, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The bus rolled and killed 14 on the spot. We may have more casualties,” Odero told Xinhua.

Witnesses said the driver of the bus belonging to Pwani University lost control and hit at least five vehicles before rolling into a ditch.

Kenya’s road safety enforcers have blamed increased road fatalities on speeding and drunk driving.

An estimated 3,000 Kenyans die in road accidents annually despite concerted efforts by the state and the private sector to promote safety on the highways, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority.

20230330-224404

