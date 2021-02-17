Fourteen minors rescued from Delhi were brought to Ranchi on Wednesday, said a government official.

Of the 14, two are boys and the rest girls. They hail from different districts of Jharkhand. According to a state government official, five of them are residents of West Singhbhum, one each of East Singhbhum, Pakur, Khuti, Godda Aand Simdega and two each from Sahebganj and Gumla.

They have been handed to the state Child Welfare Committee. The committee is investigating the details of the rescued minors.

The official said after the probe, the minors will be handed over to their respective family members.

Hundreds of minors migrate to other states in search for work, often trafficked by middlemen.

