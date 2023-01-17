INDIA

14 officers on vigilance’s radar in Noida Twin Towers corruption case

A UP Vigilance Department team has prepared a list of 14 officers and employees involved in the corruption saga related to Supertech’s illegal twin towers built in Sector-93A, which were demolished on August 28, 2022.

The team from Lucknow has been staying in Noida Authority’s office to probe the matter.

The listed persons, who were responsible for stopping the construction, will be called for questioning soon.

The team has sought information on the details of the employed and retired officers, pertaining to their designation, office address, present residence etc, from the Noida Authority.

After the demolition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked for an inquiry against the officials involved in the corruption.

The Vigilance Department had raised strong objections after the SIT’s investigation report in the matter and had registered an FIR against 26 officials of the authority, including two architect companies, four directors of Supertech on the basis of the same.

The team had then sought documents related to the case from the authority.

The Vigilance team’s list includes the names of OSD Manoj Rai, Chief Architect Planner S.C. Gaur, Associate Architect Sudhir Kumar, Associate Town Planner Meenakshi, Planning Assistant Renu Aggarwal, draftsman Ram Prakash, Chief Architect Planner Bharat Bhushan, Additional City Planner J.S. Rana, Planning Assistant Prem Kumar, Project Engineer Saudan Singh, Manager Work Circle-8 Rohit Singh, Junior Engineer Work Circle-8 Vikram Singh, Senior Manager Work Circle-8 Rahul Sharma, General Manager Work Circle-8 PK Kaushik.

