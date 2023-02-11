LIFESTYLESOUTH ASIAWORLD

14 pilot whales stranded on beach in Sri Lanka

A pod of 14 pilot whales were stranded on Kalpitiya beach in northwestern Sri Lanka, said the country’s Wildlife department.

Sri Lanka’s Navy, Police and the Wildlife department put the whales back in the sea following a rescue operation, said the Wildlife department on Saturday, adding that three of the stranded whales have died.

Whale beachings are not uncommon in Sri Lanka, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2020, more than 100 whales were stranded on a Sri Lankan beach, and three pilot whales died following the mass beaching.

Marine biologists claim that pilot whales are well known for stranding in beaches in large numbers because they travel in large, close-knit communities which rely on constant communication.

