14 rockets hit Kabul on I-Day, 10 hurt (Ld)

Kabul, Aug 18 (IANS) Fourteen rockets hit a diplomatic district and other neighbourhoods of Kabul on Tuesday injuring a total of 10 people, as Afghanistan marked its 101st Independence Day, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry confirmed.

“At 9.36 a.m. 14 rounds of rockets were fired from two sedans from Police District 8 and Police District 17 into the city centre. Most of the rockets hit residential houses, injuring 10 people,” Xinhua news agency quoted Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian as saying in a tweet.

Local media footage showed several vehicles and houses damaged by the rocket explosions and initial reports found that rockets struck Police Districts 1, 2, 10, 9, and 16.

The blasts sent columns of thick smoke into the sky in several locations and triggered panic.

The capital police have arrested two suspected terrorists from Police District 17 after the rocket attack, according to Arian.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Afghanistan on Tuesday marked the 101st anniversary of its independence from British occupation amid the worsening security situation.

At an official celebration to commemorate the day, President Ashraf Ghani laid a wreath at the Independence Minaret on Tuesday morning inside the country’s Defence Ministry compound after inspecting guards of honour.

The President paid tribute to security forces who have sacrificed their lives for peace and security as the country, especially Kabul, has witnessed waves of terror attacks by the Islamic State (IS) outfit and Taliban insurgents over the past few months.

Since the signing of a Taliban and US peace agreement in late February, Afghan leaders, including Ghani, have frequently demanded the Taliban to reduce violence.

The militants, however, have intensified attacks.

