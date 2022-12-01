INDIA

14 societies of Biotech Dept merge into one apex body

Aiming convenient functioning, cost-effectiveness and integrated working, 14 different societies of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) have been merged into one apex body, Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Thursday approved subsuming of 14 Autonomous Institutions of DBT to create one apex autonomous body for achieving centralised and unified governance to maximise impact of biotech research.

The Minister said that the move is a tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” as well as his call for greater integration of ideas and institutions for cost-cutting and effective output.

The Minister lauded the role of the DBT and its PSU, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance for supporting the development of world’s first intranasal vaccine for Covid by Bharat Biotech International Limited.

The world’s first intra-nasal vaccine for Covid developed by India has got approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for restricted use in emergency situations in the age group of 18 and above.

Singh said the restructuring of DBT institutes is being carried out with a larger goal to enhance the scientific character and science outcomes at the institutes by building research synergies, new education programmes in line with National Education Policy, improving human resource structures across cadres and effective management and monetisation of assets emanating from the research being carried out.

The Minister hoped that BRIC will build on the foundations developed at the DBT institutions to foster synergies while maintaining their distinct research mandates.

With an emphasis on interdisciplinary interactions that cut across institutional boundaries, BRIC institutes will undertake cutting edge research addressing national priorities, the Minister added.

