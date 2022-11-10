BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

14 urea plants given time to comply with new green energy norms

The Union Cabinet on Thursday is learnt to have allowed 14 urea plants time till March 31, 2023 to comply with the new green energy norms, sources aware of the development said.

According to sources, the issue came up for discussion during the meeting of the union cabinet, which was held earlier on Thursday.

It was decided that 14 urea plants which have been found violating the new green energy norms, be given time till March 31, 2023 to comply with them, otherwise they may face the possibility of being penalised.

Sources further said that these plants, whose names could not be confirmed, would have to overhaul or modernise their machinery to make them compatible with the green energy norms, so that urea production cost can be cut down.

The government had on June 6 this year, came out with green open access rules 2022, aimed at ensuring access to affordable and reliable green energy. These rules entailed promotion of generation, purchase and consumption of green energy.

Under these rules, the procedure for open access to green power was simplified to allow commercial and industrial consumers to buy green power on voluntary basis.

Also, captive consumers can take power under green open access with no minimum limitation and even distribution companies or discoms can demand supply of green power for their consumption under these rules.

