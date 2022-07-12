Anahat Singh was on Tuesday included in India’s squash squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, beginning July 28.

The 14-year-old is the youngest-ever squash player to represent India in any major Games. She would be one of the youngest in the entire Indian contingent through all disciplines.

The Delhi-based teenager had a sensational run at the U-15 level. She had won the U.S. Open last year in December. Recently she won the Asian juniors title in June and also won the German and Dutch junior Open in July.

She will join Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal and Sunaina Kuruvilla in the women’s team. The men’s team consists of Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and velavan Senthilkumar.

