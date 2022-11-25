A 14-year-old Hindu girl has eloped with her Muslim tutor in Bihar’s Begusarai district, an official said. The girl’s family expressed the apprehension that she might become a victim of Love Jihad.

The girl’s parents filed a complaint with the Phulwaria police station in the district. The girl went for tuition on November 21 but did not return.

“She was taking tuition from Mohammad Aamir for the last 4 years. He misled my minor daughter to elope. The coaching centre is closed now. I fear that he might kill my daughter,” said the girl’s mother.

“I went to the house of Mohammad Aamir but his father misbehaved with me. He also levelled the allegation that my minor daughter took his son who is more than 20 years old, apart from Rs 1 lakh from the house,” she said.

“A large number of Hindu-Muslim cases are appearing before us. The life of my daughter is in danger. She might be killed like Shraddha was killed in Delhi,” she added.

Navin Kumar, SHO of Phulwaria police station, said: “We have registered an FIR against Mohammad Aamir and an investigation is underway. His mobile phone is under surveillance. The accused will be arrested soon.”

20221125-202403