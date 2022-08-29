The tube amps of ‘Rock On!!’ are warming up as the musical film celebrates its 14th anniversary on Monday. On the occasion, the film’s director Abhishek Kapoor looked back at its journey.

The film was not just marked by director-actor Farhan Akhtar’s acting debut and that of Prachi Desai, who was a television star back then, it also bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 56th National Awards and the Best Supporting Actor award for Arjun Rampal.

Speaking about the movie, Abhishek Kapoor said, “It’s the project that is closest to my heart, for many reasons. I knew the movie was not exactly mainstream but the kind of love it continues to receive even after all this time still amazes me.”

In addition, the film starred Purab Kohli, Luke Kenny and Shahana Goswami in key roles. The music of the film has become timeless over its journey of almost a decade and half, songs like ‘Rock On’, ‘Pichle Saat Dino Mein’ and ‘Tum Ho Toh’ are still loved and cherished to this day.

The director also mentioned how the film has stood the test of time and continues to engage the audience after so many years, “Even after all these years, it has stayed relevant and it has built this cult following for itself that every director only dreams for their movies.”

