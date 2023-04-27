INDIALIFESTYLE

14-yr-old ailing leopard dies in Lucknow Zoo

Ashoka, a 14-year-old leopard at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, passed away here on Wednesday, the zoo said.

The leopard had been ailing for some time now and had been on IV fluids and medicines for the past 13 days.

Veterinarians had been engaged in nursing him back to health at the animal clinic at the zoo itself, as were the zookeepers in charge at the clinic, but his condition had been steadily worsening lately.

A panel of veterinarians have also completed the autopsy of the leopard.

At present, the Lucknow Zoo has 11 leopards in its premises.

