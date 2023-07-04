INDIA

14-yr-old girl dies after jumping off GGS University building in Delhi

 A 14-year-old girl died after she jumped from a building at GGS Indraprastha University in Delhi’s Dwarka area, the police said, adding that a suicide note was recovered from the spot in which the deceased mentioned about not wanting to study and having suicidal thoughts.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan, said that at 5:35 p.m. on Monday, an information regarding a girl jumping off a building in GGS IP University, Sector 16, was received at the Dwarka North police station.

“On reaching the spot, a 14-year old girl was found dead on the ground floor near Type 4 quarters. The deceased was a student of Class 9. A suicide note was also recovered in which the deceased mentioned about not wanting to study and having suicidal thoughts,” the DCP said.

“Further investigation is going on and appropriate legal action has been initiated,” the officer added.

